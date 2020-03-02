The city of Manchester has paid $36,000 to a man who said his civil rights were violated when his landlord, a Manchester police officer, had him arrested following his eviction over unpaid rent.
The settlement was reached last October between the city solicitor and Steven Dixon, a city resident who in June 2016 had moved into a Dubuque Street triple-decker owned by Eric Knight, then a sergeant with Manchester police.
Knight ended up evicting Dixon for unpaid rent the following year. Within months, he convinced his police colleagues to initiate a criminal investigation against Dixon, according to a report that appeared in the New Hampshire Union Leader last summer.
Police detectives, who allowed Knight access to police reports and took his advice on the case, eventually had charges of criminal mischief and felony witness tampering brought against Dixon.
Hillsborough County prosecutors eventually dropped the Dixon case and transferred files to an outside prosecutor to investigate possible perjury by Knight.
City Solicitor Emily Rice provided a settlement document in response to a Union Leader request. The document called for a $36,000 payment dated Oct. 2 and was signed by Dixon and his attorney, Anthony Sculimbrene.
On Monday, Sculimbrene said he did not want to discuss the case and said he did not have a direct way of contacting Dixon.
Rice would not address questions about the settlement, including whether she advised Manchester police to change any procedures afterward. Police placed Knight on leave in July 2018 and he retired from his 21-year job three months later.
On Monday, Police Chief Carlo Capano said he could not talk about the settlement. He said the department conducted a thorough investigation into Knight's involvement and that no other police officers were disciplined.
“After a very thorough investigation, I was not concerned, and no (procedural) changes needed to be made,” Capano said.
He said the department will continue to investigate crimes when its own employees are victims.
“We would do that just like we would any other victim,” he said.
Grafton County Attorney Martha Ann Hornick, the prosecutor whose office considered perjury charges against Knight, did not return an email on Monday asking about the status of the case.
The settlement agreement includes standard language that the city does not admit any wrongdoing.
"Respondent (the city) submits that the purpose of this agreement is to buy peace," it reads.