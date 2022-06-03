Manchester drug dealer sentenced to five years Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester resident Justin Stilson, 38, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for trafficking charges involving fentanyl and methamphetamine, federal prosecutors announced.Hooksett police discovered Stilson in the bathroom of a motel where they went to arrest a woman in September 2019, prosecutors said.In a search, police found 122 grams of fentanyl and 102 grams of methamphetamine in Stilson's backpack.Stilson was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord.The prosecution is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, which was launched in July 2018, according to a statement issued by Jane Young, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Hooksett Manchester Us District Court Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY AG won't charge 11 correctional officers accused of excessive force Decades in prison for man who killed during 2017 drug robbery Manchester man found guilty of murder, kidnapping in 2015 death of Mass. woman Remark 'to go shoot up the elementary school' with neighbor's gun led to arrest for threat Supreme Court puts Texas social media law on hold while legal battle continues {{title}} Most Popular DWI License Revocations South Boston man charged in 1984 murder, body found just off I-93 in Manchester Decades in prison for man who killed during 2017 drug robbery YDC settlement bill signed into law over survivor advocates' objections Mom in Manchester no-tell transgender lawsuit: 'Things could take a turn for the worse if we don’t know' ‘I know I’m going to die:' Britany Barron takes the stand NH Supreme Court: Defamatory retweets protected under federal Section 230 law AG won't charge 11 correctional officers accused of excessive force Barron guilty of grisly murder motivated by Snapchat flirtation Prosecutors: Britany Barron denies an affair took place Request News Coverage