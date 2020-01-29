CONCORD — Manchester resident Brandon Andrade, 29, has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and weapons charges, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Authorities said police searches of his car and residence in January 2019 uncovered 274 grams of fentanyl, 25 grams of cocaine base, $1,900 in cash and a .38 Ruger handgun. His arrest followed a Manchester police investigation that started in December 2018.
This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, which former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched in 2018 to tackle problems of fentanyl trafficking in Hillsborough County.
“Armed drug dealers are a serious threat to public safety,” said Scott Murray, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.
“To protect communities in the Granite State, we will not hesitate to seek lengthy prison sentences for drug traffickers who use or possess guns.”