A Manchester flooring company and its owner have been ordered to pay more than $250,000 in back wages and damages by the U.S. District Court after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
C & C Flooring LLC and owner Christopher Coburn need to pay 33 current and former employees a total of $240,000 in back wages and liquidated damages and $10,000 in punitive damages to resolve violations of the overtime and anti-retaliation provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), according to a news release.
A civil penalty of $13,688 must also be paid for the willful nature of the violations.
The consent judgment and order follows a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division (WHD) investigation and litigation by the department’s solicitor.
The investigation found that C & C, a retailer and installer of business and residential flooring, paid employees at straight-time rates in unrecorded cash when they worked more than 40 hours per work week instead of paying for overtime hours at time and one-half the employees’ regular rates of pay, as the law requires, according to the news release.
“The employer also ‘banked’ some overtime hours, paying them out in later workweeks at straight-time rates,” the release reads. “The defendants also failed to maintain accurate time records, and retaliated against employees by asking them to provide false information to WHD.”
The judgment also requires the defendants to rehire any workers covered by this case before hiring others, unless they can substantiate that the individuals were terminated for cause, provide current and future employees with notice of their FLSA rights and WHD fact sheets, train supervisors and payroll personnel annually on compliance with the FLSA, and supervise and annual FLSA compliance audit.
The judgment also prohibits the defendants from giving raises in compensation to Coburn or his wife, who is a company employee, and further restrains the defendants from transferring or encumbering their assets and property in specific ways, according to the news release.
“Employers must understand their responsibility to pay overtime, keep accurate records and refrain from retaliation against workers who exercise their legal rights. In this case, the workers will receive their back pay and damages, including punitive damages, and the employer has also paid a significant monetary penalty for the willful violations,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Daniel Cronin, in a statement. “We encourage employers to use the wide variety of compliance tools we offer to explain those requirements, and to contact us for guidance.”