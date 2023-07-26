416 Lake Avenue
A picture outside of Velez Alignment on Lake Avenue in Manchester.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

Federal authorities say a Manchester man was selling drugs, including fentanyl, out of his auto-repair business.

Walter Velez, 41, has been charged with distribution of controlled substances, after he allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to a confidential informant, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case.