A Manchester man faces manslaughter charges after his toddler was exposed to fentanyl last October and died, according to indictments issued this month by a Hillsborough County grand jury.
Claudy Cassy, 35, also faces a slew of drug possession charges. He was arrested in early March, and a Hillsborough County grand jury issued 17 felony charges against him on March 15.
Those charges include manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, both which involve the death of a 2-year-old identified in indictments as E.C. Sources say the child was Cassy's son.
According to one charging document, police found fentanyl within a child's blanket.
The indictments, which are formal charges, and earlier charges brought by police, list the date of the drug possessions and manslaughter as Oct. 14. At the time, Cassy was living at 77 Maple St., Apt. 2, in Manchester.
Manchester police arrested Cassy on March 3 and convinced a judge to seal an arrest affidavit, which would provide more details about the crime.
His public defender, Andrea Bonito, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
According to court records, prosecutors sought to have Cassy jailed before eventual trial. But Superior Court Judge David Anderson released Cassy on his own recognizance. He must live at a John Stark Highway address in Weare and have no unsupervised contact with children.
The charge of manslaughter carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison; reckless conduct with a deadly weapon has a 10- to 30-year sentence.
Other charges involve the possession of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine and the hallucinogenic drug DMT.
He will next appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on April 18 for an arraignment.