Claudy Cassy

A Manchester man faces manslaughter charges after his toddler was exposed to fentanyl last October and died, according to indictments issued this month by a Hillsborough County grand jury.

Claudy Cassy, 35, also faces a slew of drug possession charges. He was arrested in early March, and a Hillsborough County grand jury issued 17 felony charges against him on March 15.