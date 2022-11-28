A Manchester man is claiming his superiors at Market Basket promoted younger workers instead of him in an age discrimination suit moved from state to federal court earlier this month.
An attorney for The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owners of the popular Market Basket chain of supermarkets, denies the claims in court documents.
Rodney Martinez was 62 when he filed a claim with the state’s Human Rights Commission on Jan. 10, 2020. According to the complaint, Martinez says he was 55 when he was hired in 2012 to work part-time in the produce department at store #67 in Manchester (DeMoulas claims in separate court paperwork that Martinez was working in a produce department in their Londonderry store.)
In the complaint, Martinez claims even though he was a part-time employee, he was consistently scheduled to work the equivalent of a full-time employee, approximately 40 hours a week, in 2018, 2019 and into 2020, without receiving full-time benefits like paid time off, sick leave, dental insurance and profit sharing.
Martinez claims on several occasions he asked about being promoted to full-time, only to see younger part-time workers in their 20s be promoted instead.
When one of these younger workers was terminated, Martinez claims he again approached a manager about being promoted to full-time.
“What are you, about 60?” Martinez claims his manager asked him, before saying there was a move in the company towards promoting young people. Martinez claims a manager then asked him if would agree to drop back to part-time status when he got too old.
In separate court documents, attorneys for The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc. claim the conversation never took place.
In its decision, the Human Rights Commission found 32 of 37 employees promoted between 2017 and 2019 were under the age of 38.
“Complainant offered sufficient evidence to demonstrate Respondent treated him differently based on his age,” Human Rights Commission investigators Dan Deyermond and Nancy LeRoy write in a decision dated August 29.
Dona Feeney, attorney for DeMoulas, requested the complaint be moved to state court on Oct. 22. A request to move it to federal court came on Nov. 9.
In response to the complaint, DeMoulas claims in court documents that “while initially a good performer, Plaintiff (Martinez) performed less well when he felt that someone else should not have received a promotion.”
The company also claims Martinez did not express interest in full-time until late 2019 when another employee was in training.
DeMoulas is seeking dismissal of the complaint, with interest and costs.
Court documents show Martinez is represented by Chad Hansen, of the Employee Rights Group out of Portland, Maine.
Attempts to reach attorneys for both sides for comment Monday were unsuccessful.