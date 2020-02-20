CONCORD -- A Manchester man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison for trafficking crack cocaine and fentanyl in 2018, federal prosecutors announced.
Jai Britt, 45, was sentenced in U.S. District court on trafficking charges stemming from his arrest in December 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.
When police searched his apartment, they 35 grams of crack cocaine, 194 grams of cocaine, and 1.5 grams of heroin.
The investigated started with a tip to Manchester police, and the purchase of fentanyl at Britt's apartment by a cooperating individual in late November.
Manchester Police Department investigated the case and it was prosecuted by the Murray's office under the Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS).
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched in July 2018. SOS focuses on prosecutions of synthetic opiods in Hillsborough County.
“Through Operation S.O.S., we are working with the Manchester Police Department and other law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the drug traffickers who are jeopardizing public safety with their unlawful conduct,” Murray said.