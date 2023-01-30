Murder arraignment

Murder victim Timothy Pouliot’s daughter, Arabella, former girlfriend, Kiara Mckenzie of Hooksett, kneeling, and his mother, Michelle Pouliot of Manchester share a moment at Hillsborough County Superior Court - North in Manchester on Monday.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER
John Delee, suspect in shooting outside The Goat

John Delee

MANCHESTER – Murder victim Timothy Pouliot was shot eight times in the chest outside a Manchester bar last weekend, his mother said Monday.

“Fight one-on-one like the old days,” Michelle Pouliot said during an interview inside Hillsborough County Superior Court - North before the shooting suspect’s scheduled arraignment.

Timothy Pouliot

Timothy Pouliot, shooting victim.
Police tape outside The Goat
Police tape remains Sunday after a murder early Saturday morning outside The Goat Bar and Grill on Old Granite Street in Manchester.