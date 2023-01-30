Murder victim Timothy Pouliot’s daughter, Arabella, former girlfriend, Kiara Mckenzie of Hooksett, kneeling, and his mother, Michelle Pouliot of Manchester share a moment at Hillsborough County Superior Court - North in Manchester on Monday.
MANCHESTER – Murder victim Timothy Pouliot was shot eight times in the chest outside a Manchester bar last weekend, his mother said Monday.
“Fight one-on-one like the old days,” Michelle Pouliot said during an interview inside Hillsborough County Superior Court - North before the shooting suspect’s scheduled arraignment.
“Cowards shoot you, especially eight times in the chest,” the victim’s mother said.
John Delee, 22, of Salem waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and reckless conduct Monday.
Manchester police said Saturday that a dispute occurred inside the Goat Bar and Grill, 50 Old Granite St., and that led to the confrontation out in the street, where the fatal shooting happened early Saturday.
A video posted on multiple social media accounts shows Pouliot punching Delee, who then is seen immediately pulling a gun and firing multiple rounds.
Delee’s Massachusetts attorney, Benjamin Falkner, said Delee, who didn’t appear in the courtroom, will have a bail hearing.
“From what I know of the case, I’m confident ultimately that he will be found not guilty,” he told reporters. “I expect to raise a self-defense claim.”
Delee's family and friends at the courthouse didn't want to talk to reporters.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said others were put in danger when the shooting occurred.
“The reckless conduct charge reflects the concern and the danger to those who were standing nearby when this incident occurred,” Chase said.
Tim’s former girlfriend, Kiara Mckenzie of Hooksett, said their daughter, Arabella was looking forward to talking with her father on the phone Sunday night.
“I want my daddy. I want my daddy,” Mckenzie recalled the 2-year-old girl saying.