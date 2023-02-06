Chasrick Heredia

Chasrick Heredia,center, during his 2019 trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court

 David Lane//Union Leader

CONCORD — A police brutality trial involving four Manchester police officers starts Tuesday in federal court in Concord, despite their lawyers’ fears that the death of Tyre Nichols will hurt their chances for a fair trial.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro rejected requests from three of the four officers to postpone the trial.