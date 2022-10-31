Minutes after a truck driver was shot to death in the middle of South Willow Street Saturday afternoon, Manchester police were watching the outside of Tyrese Harris’ apartment on Bodwell Road, according to a police affidavit.

Harris was considered a “person of interest” in the murder of Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, who was driving a tractor-trailer that he owned and operated to support his family. Witnesses say road rage played a role in the murder.