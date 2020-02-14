MANCHESTER -- Court dockets are crowded.
Prosecutors complain about the crushing workload at the Hillsborough County Attorney office.
But Manchester police have resisted a solution encouraged by Hillsborough County Michael Conlon and his predecessor -- ease up on the severity of the charges that police officers bring for crimes such as personal drug possession and shoplifting.
Police Chief Carlo Capano said his officers follow the law, and if they have probable cause to make an arrest and the law calls for a felony charge, so be it.
“They are going to follow the law exactly how it is written. That’s not a police officer’s function. It’s not our job as police officers to make a plea deal,” Capano said.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors say that approach needlessly clogs up Superior Court, especially after the introduction of the Felonies First program three years ago.
Felonies First directed all felony charges to Superior Court, changing a system that had funneled initial arraignments to District Court, where quick plea bargains could sometimes be worked out.
Now that all felony charges go to Superior Court, defendants are assigned to a county prosecutor. The charge goes to a grand jury, defense lawyers are assigned and they start preparing for trial.
That means drug possession and a third shoplifting charge follow the same process as a murder or rape charge.
Indictments issued last month in Hillsborough North Superior Court showed 17 felony charges for possession of small amounts of fentanyl, 10 for cocaine and six for methamphetamine. Prosecutors also brought felony charges for possession of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana. Typically, drug possession charges top 30% of all cases, Conlon has reported.
Felony charges were also levied against people facing a third theft conviction, which is authorized by state law. Those charges included shoplifting beer, shampoo and cigarettes.
Two defense attorneys who spoke to the Union Leader said if the charges take at least 60 or 90 days to resolve, if they're rushed. Other times they can drag out for many more months. Nearly all the cases are pleaded down to misdemeanors, the lawyers said.
“An experienced county attorney would sit down with police and say, ‘We have to figure this out together,’” one of the lawyers said.
Conlon said he has issues with police charging decisions. He said he sat down to discuss it with police at “one of the larger departments” in the county shortly after taking over the office.
If a charge was going to ultimately be pleaded down to a misdemeanor, they should charge it as such, he recounted saying.
“It wasn’t well received,” he said.
Data compiled by the New Hampshire Judicial Council found the public defender handling 900 felonies brought at Hillsborough North Superior Court in 2018, nearly three times as much as Hillsborough South.
Nearly half -- 48 percent -- of the cases at Hillsborough North, where Manchester police cases go, ended with a misdemeanor conviction or less.
Capano said Conlon’s predecessor, Dennis Hogan, spoke to him once about charging decisions, but he has not spoken about it with Conlon. It was done with other police chiefs, and many felt the same as Capano, he said.
If a prosecutor doesn’t like the law, the solution is to have it changed by the Legislature, Capano said.
“Our officers are not out there saying ‘Gee, what do the prosecutors want me to do?’ That’s not going to happen,” the chief said.