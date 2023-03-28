A man shot twice around midnight Sunday told Manchester police and medics that he pulled a BB gun on police because he wanted to be killed.
The revelation is contained in a police affidavit filed to justify charges against Waleed Al Thuwanyi, 18.
"He stated (to police) 'your job is to put people in graves. I know our police, chest and head is the protocol,'" the affidavit reads.
Al Thuwanyi listened from his hospital bed Tuesday while his public defender and a prosecutor argued in Hillsborough County Superior Court about whether he can be released on bail before trial.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker said he wanted doctors to assess Al Thuwanyi for an involuntary admission to the state psychiatric hospital. If doctors favor that route, Al Thuwanyi will avoid jail.
If not, Delker ordered him jailed, but he said he wanted a hearing to reconsider bail in about 10 days.
"There's something going on here. We need more information," Delker said.
Other than a traffic ticket, Al Thuwanyi has never been in trouble. He graduated from Memorial High School and took some technical classes. He has no history of drug use, public defender Jordan Strand said.
His parents live in an apartment on Notre Dame Avenue, and he has a girlfriend who lives on Central Street, according to the affidavit. Police say he was driving his car dangerously on South Willow Street and downtown Manchester, driving at fast speeds and spinning his tires with the brakes on before accelerating.
Around midnight Sunday, police found him in his parked car -- a convertible Nissan sports car -- across Maple Street from JFK Coliseum.
According to the affidavit, police fired six rounds at Al Thuwanyi.
One round struck the left side of his body in the abdomen. A second hit his left bicep.
"I knew the second I raised my BB gun you guys were going to shoot me. That's why I did it," Al Thuwayni said.
In court, Strand noted that police had warnings that Al Thuwanyi owned a BB gun that looked like a realistic firearm. Yet they fired six shots at him.
"That's excessive force. That is unacceptable," Strand said.
Police pulled Al Thuwayni over about 9 p.m. Sunday on Chestnut Street and ticketed him after observing him driving about 60 mph on Chestnut Street.
He was argumentative and at one point slammed his hands on the hood of a police cruiser. Later police started getting calls about his reckless driving. At one point, police pursued him up South Willow Street but terminated the chase because of the potential danger.
They last saw him speeding north on Pine Street.
Later, Sgt. Derek Feather found the car parking in a lot across Maple Street from the JFK Coliseum. That is where Al Thuwayni was shot.
His mother, father and brother were in the courtroom on Tuesday. They would support any efforts such as house arrest to keep him out of jail, Strand said.
At home, he would have no access to guns, BB guns or car keys, Strand said.
"You remove these things, there is no danger here," Strand said. His mother and brother would not speak to reporters.
But Hillsborough County prosecutor Matt Cessna said Al Thuwanyi's efforts to be shot and his dangerous driving show he is a danger both to himself and the public.
"We're not talking about mitigating a shoplifting here," Cessna said. "This is very dangerous behavior."