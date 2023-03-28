Public defender Jordan Strand, prosecutor Matt Cessna

Public defender Jordan Strand walks away from a bench conference Tuesday with Judge Will Delker and prosecutor Matt Cessna in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

A man shot twice around midnight Sunday told Manchester police and medics that he pulled a BB gun on police because he wanted to be killed.

The revelation is contained in a police affidavit filed to justify charges against Waleed Al Thuwanyi, 18.