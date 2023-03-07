Manchester school officials have refused to provide information that could explain why Parker Varney School Principal Christopher MacDonald has been off the job since October.
As of last week, MacDonald had been paid $76,000 while on suspension, the Manchester School District said in a request for that information.
MacDonald was named principal of the West Side elementary school last summer. He was only on the job for a couple of months before the suspension.
On Feb. 22, the New Hampshire Union Leader filed a Right-to-Know request with city schools, seeking documents that would shed light on MacDonald’s suspension. The request referenced 2020 New Hampshire Supreme Court rulings that struck down blanket exemptions in the Right-to-Know Law for material that would impinge on a person’s privacy interests.
Last week, the legal officer for the school district said any information beyond MacDonald’s pay while suspended would be in his personnel file.
“Given the pending nature of this matter, on balance the employee’s privacy interest in nondisclosure outweighs the public’s interest in disclosure,” wrote Katie Cox Pelletier.
Should that analysis change, Pelletier wrote, she will provide the requested documents.
The state Supreme Court rulings dealt with cases brought by the Union Leader, Seacoast Media Group and the ACLU-New Hampshire for records involved in police misconduct.
The state Supreme Court overturned decades-old precedent and called for a balancing test when it comes to public records requests, with the public’s right to know weighed against any privacy interests of an individual.
“The decisions from 2020 dealing with the invasion of privacy exemption apply to all personnel and disciplinary records, regardless of whether they are police or not,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of ACLU-NH.
In its request for the MacDonald records, the Union Leader noted the “paramount importance to the community” of a principal’s job. Also of importance are the decisions made by top district officials about employment-related actions involving employees.
In an emailed statement, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said: “The Department’s top priority is always ensuring the safety of students. However, we understand that there is a delicate balance to maintain while protecting students, applying due process and also preserving the individual privacy of school leaders.”
Pelletier said she would need about a week to research spending on legal bills associated with MacDonald.