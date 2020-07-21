MANCHESTER -- Trying to recoup “significant damages” to city schools from the opioid epidemic, the school board in the state’s largest city voted to join other school districts across the country in filing a claim in the bankruptcy proceeding of Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin.
The Manchester Board of School Committee voted Monday night to join with school districts claiming they should get money from Purdue during its bankruptcy proceedings because of the toll of addiction on public schools.
Purdue Pharma manufactured and marketed the painkiller OxyContin, considered highly addictive and blamed by many for rising rates of opioid addiction. The company has declared bankruptcy.
Representatives from the district’s contracted law firm, Drummond Woodsum, met with administrators on July 15 to discuss the possibility of filing a Notice of Claim in the pending bankruptcy proceedings. The purpose of the notice is essentially to establish the Manchester School District’s claim to damages for rising special education costs for children with parents suffering from opioid use disorder and higher insurance costs for staff.
A resolution approved by the Manchester school board Monday night says the toll includes “expenditures of public funds to address the impact of this epidemic on students, teachers, other staff, and the taxpayers of this district.”
Officials said the Manchester school district, like its counterparts across the country, is unlikely to receive a large sum of money from any settlement, given the number of parties involved in the proceedings.
The district will be represented by five law firms, including Hughes, Socol, Piers, Resnick & Dym of Chicago; Mehri & Skalet, of Washington, D.C.; Henrichsen Law Group of Washington, D.C.; Terrell Hogan of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Drummond Woodsum & MacMahon of Portland, Maine, and Manchester.