A federal judge will only accept limited discovery in trying to figure out the remedies sought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against LBRY Inc., a Manchester video-sharing company that sold cryptocurrency-like tokens.
While he took the matter under advisement during a hearing held at the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire Monday, Judge Paul Barbadoro said he will likely limit a penalty to $50,000.
In November, Barbadoro backed the SEC’s case against the company in agreeing that its tokens amount to securities that must be registered before they can be sold.
The hearing Monday weighed the remedies sought by the SEC, including a permanent injunction, disgorgement and a civil monetary penalty.
The company could have faced requirements to refund investors and civil penalties that could have been in the millions.
In 2016, Jeremy Kaufman launched LBRY Inc., whose website Odysee.com, is offered as an alternative to YouTube and other video-sharing websites. He harnessed blockchain technology, which bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have used to redefine money, to restructure video-sharing.
Part of LBRY involved tokens, named LBCs, that the company offered for sale. Users of the site could use tokens to pay for content or to tip producers.
LBRY retained millions of the tokens, and the SEC claimed they acted like securities, investments that are usually company stocks or corporate bonds.
In a Nov. 21 status conference, Kauffman said the company is willing to completely divest itself from all the remaining LBCs in its custody.
Barbadoro said if LRBY does what it promises, the injunction would not be necessary. He will only accept limited discovery on a hearing set for Monday set to take place remotely.
Peter Moores, senior enforcement counsel for the SEC, argued that many assets, including two-thirds of staff, intellectual property and more than $1 million, were passed along to subsidiary, Odysee. Barbadoro said Odysee doesn’t appear to be a successor.
He said any disgorgement will involve net profits suggesting the company incurred legitimate business expenses.
“This is somebody’s blood, sweat and tears over years and a real serious thing they thought was going to work,” the judge said.
The matter of remedies will likely be decided in a written decision after Monday’s hearing.
As for the civil penalty, Moores said LBRY didn’t slow its the amount of LBCs it was selling after it received a notice of investigation in 2018.
The hearing drew a crowd of about 35, including a couple who drove from Detroit, Michigan. At least one person was wearing a “LBRY” T-shirt in the courtroom.
During the hearing, Kauffman tried to get his lawyers to object to information presented by Moores and often shook his head.
LBRY lawyer Keith Miller said the company likely won’t be in the position to provide discovery because all of its employees had stopped being paid in December.