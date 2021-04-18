A Manchester woman was among three people were killed in a Saturday crash in Sturbridge, Mass., when a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle, Massachusetts State Police said.
Troopers received a report of a vehicle driving west in the eastbound lane on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge near Exit 6B around 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
“Our patrols began converging toward the area to attempt to locate and stop the driver,” state police said.
A few minutes later, the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle on the eastbound side of the highway.
“The crash resulted in a total of three fatalities from both vehicles,” authorities said.
The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2011 Volvo XC60 with a New Hampshire registration and a 2009 Nissan Murano with a Connecticut registration. Authorities were still gathering information about which vehicle was going the wrong way as well as information about the victims.
The crash resulted in fatal injuries to the operator of the Nissan, identified as Deyja Jackson, 40, of Worcester, Mass., and fatal injuries to the operator and passenger in the Volvo, identified as Irene Karam, 83, of Manchester and Patricia Knauer, 62, of Deland, Fla. respectively.
The investigation is ongoing.