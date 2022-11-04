A Manchester woman who stabbed her 12-year-old daughter in the neck was sentenced to between 12 and 30 years in the New Hampshire State Prison on Friday after taking a plea agreement, with the potential to earn time off the sentence by completing mental health programs.

Prosecutors said they sought a plea deal to spare the daughter, who survived, the potentially re-traumatizing experience of testifying about her attack in February 2021 -- and because a psychological evaluation of the mother, Amanda Mitchell, persuaded Hillsborough County prosecutors to drop a charge of attempted murder. But the victim's father and the Manchester police chief were both unhappy about the agreement.