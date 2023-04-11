Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Rep. Jim Jordan and others for what the prosecutor says is a brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on the prosecution and investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Lawyers for Bragg’s office and private law firm Gibson Dunn filed the 50-page civil complaint in U.S. District Court in Manhattan seeking to interrupt an investigation launched by Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Jordan and his committee are trying to obtain confidential investigative materials compiled during the district attorney’s criminal probe.