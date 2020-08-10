The owners of Patch Orchards in Lebanon are waiting to find if they can keep their 20,000 maple sap lines or if a court will allow the city to take the lines down.
The family farm, which dates back eight generations, invested nearly $2 million in expanding its maple syrup operation onto 950 acres of forest property. That investment could be dealt a major setback depending on the outcome of an injunction hearing held last week in Grafton Superior Court.
Barbara Patch declined to discuss the case when contacted Monday.
“We didn’t want to back the city into a corner,” Patch said.
At issue are some Class VI roads that traverse the parcel the Patch family bought in 2017 from The Red Barn Trust. The Patch family spent more than $1.8 million on the abutting property and began expanding the sap lines. The plan was to put up 50,000 lines, according to the lawsuit filed in court.
The problem, according to Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mullholland, is that the family does not have the legal right to put up some of those lines.
“They took the law into their own hands and decided to put the lines across these roads,” Mullholland said.
Class VI roads are roads the public has a right to use but which municipalities do not have an obligation to maintain.
Though the city doesn’t maintain these Class VI roads, and many are no more than dirt paths in a forest, Mullholland said, it is illegal to block them. For example, property owners can put gates on Class VI roads, but those gates have to remain open for travelers.
“We don’t maintain these roadways anymore. People use them to hike on or travel through the forest,” Mullholland said. “People can’t walk across these roads now because of the lines.”
Mullholland said other maple producers in the city have their sap lines cross roads all the time. Many will seek and get permission to put lines up on ladders so that the sap flows in lines that cross over above the roads. Some maple producers bury their sap lines under the roads, he said.
“This isn’t about what the city wants to do. The laws says no one can encumber these roads,” Mullholland said. “It’s about following the law.”
The Patch family sought the injunction to keep the city from taking the lines down, and Mullholland expects a ruling in the coming week.