Special counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena in April to Donald Trump's company seeking any records going back to 2017, when he became president, of any business deals struck in seven foreign countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

But the inquiry produced little that wasn't already publicly known, this person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.