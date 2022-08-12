As the sun set in West Barnstable, Mass. on Wednesday, around 20 motorcycles roared down Route 6A, in part to process the recent “not guilty” verdict related to a 2019 New Hampshire crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

On Tuesday, a jury found 26-year-old Volodymy Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, the driver of the truck that crashed into the motorcyclists, not guilty on all charges connected to the incident.