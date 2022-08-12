As the sun set in West Barnstable, Mass. on Wednesday, around 20 motorcycles roared down Route 6A, in part to process the recent “not guilty” verdict related to a 2019 New Hampshire crash that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
On Tuesday, a jury found 26-year-old Volodymy Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, the driver of the truck that crashed into the motorcyclists, not guilty on all charges connected to the incident.
Tad Duarte, a 63-year-old veteran from Yarmouth, rode at the back of the group of Jarheads riders with his wife that day in 2019 and both escaped uninjured from the deadly crash. He said on Thursday that the verdict, which cleared Zhukovskyy of seven charges of manslaughter, seven charges of negligent homicide and one charge of reckless conduct, was upsetting but not surprising.
“I wasn’t shocked,” said Duarte, who testified during the trial. “I had a feeling it was going that way; something wasn’t feeling right. I’m not surprised, but upset, with the decision of the verdict.”
While the verdict shocked some, local legal experts weighed in to give their opinions of the case.
Springfield City Solicitor John Payne, a former judge who said he followed the case, agreed that the verdict delivered was the one he expected.
“The state, which has the burden of proof, wasn’t able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
Nevertheless, the verdict was a difficult one for members of the Jarheads to accept, and it brought back a lot of painful memories after waiting for three years for the trial to begin, which had been pushed back due to the pandemic.
“It’s very upsetting for a lot of people, especially those that were there during the crash like my wife and I,” Duarte said. “It’s hard to see friends die in front of your eyes, and go through this three years later and get the verdict all for naught.”
Seven members of the motorcycle club — made up of Marine Corps veterans — were killed in the crash and several others were injured. Those killed in the crash included Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, New Hampshire; Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Massachusetts.
Weighing the evidence
Springfield-based criminal defense attorney Daniel Kelly, who followed along with the trial, said the verdict made sense based on the evidence presented.
“Eyewitnesses are good, but scientific evidence is much better,” Kelly said. “Eyewitness testimonies have shown to be the leading reason why wrongful convictions occur.”
The prosecution presented several eyewitnesses, but it was the defense attorneys who called up crash reconstruction analyst William Howerton, who testified that he believed Zhukovskyy was on the center line, not beyond it as others had testified.
Howerton told the court that he believed it was the lead motorcyclist who was killed during the crash, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., who caused the crash by hitting the truck and causing it to cross the center line, according to WMUR.
“The evidence that the defendant switched lanes wasn’t strong,” Kelly said. “Unfortunately, it looked like the evidence was stronger that the lead motorcycle was weaving in and out of lanes.”
Zhukovskyy’s defense centered its case around the president of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, Mazza, who led the pack of riders and was among the seven who died in the crash. The defense said the man was drunk and impaired at the time of the crash, claiming he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with Zhukovskyy’s truck first, causing the crash.
Jurors deliberated for less than three hours on Tuesday following closing arguments where defense attorneys highlighted discrepancies from the prosecution’s key witnesses. Zhukovskyy had initially faced an additional eight charges related to driving under the influence of drugs — he had admitted to taking drugs including heroin and cocaine the morning of the drive — but a New Hampshire judge dismissed those charges after prosecution rested, stating that prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence Zhukovskyy was impaired at the time of the crash more than 10 hours after he consumed the drugs.
The prosecution argued that it was Zhukovskyy’s negligent and reckless driving that caused the crash and that analytical crash analysis can’t diminish eyewitness accounts.
On the day of the crash, members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club were traveling eastbound on the highway when they collided with Zhukovskyy who was traveling westbound in a truck towing an empty flatbed trailer.
The defense attorney claimed that Mazza had been drinking and his blood-alcohol level was close to twice the legal limit of .08 in New Hampshire. Federal investigators found that some of the bikers and passengers were impaired by alcohol, but claim it wasn’t the reason for the crash.
The prosecution brought forward several witnesses to the crash, including Jarheads Motorcycle club members, but for Kelly, human memory is not as accurate as people would think.
“People don’t act like videotapes when you replay them. Your memory is not a CD player,” Kelly said.
Payne, the Springfield City Solicitor and former judge, said eyewitnesses are extremely important in court proceedings. “However, that doesn’t mean their testimony is a fact. Their credibility is subject to be challenged on cross-examination, as with this case,” he said.
Kelly explained that states have varying definitions of reasonable doubt. According to the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, the court determines “reasonable doubt” based on the following: “If you have a reasonable doubt as to whether the State has proved any one or more of the elements of the crime charged, you must find the defendant not guilty. However, if you find that the State has proved all of the elements of the offense charged beyond a reasonable doubt, you should find the defendant guilty as a doubt that must be reasonable rather than unreasonable; it must be a doubt based on reason,” the court document read.
Springfield City Solicitor Payne said the whole incident was a “terrible tragedy.”
“Many people lost their lives and were injured,” Payne said. ”But, under our law, in a criminal case, it’s proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Not proof beyond all doubt, but proof beyond a reasonable doubt. And if the defendant can challenge that reasonable doubt, even just a little bit, then they’re entitled to a not guilty finding.”
Sunset ride
The Jarheads had organized a sunset ride for Wednesday evening the day after the jury returned Zhukovskyy’s verdict. Eight members of the Jarheads and about a dozen friends met in the parking lot of a train station in West Barnstable. Before heading out for the ride, they faced the flag and recited the pledge of allegiance. Some recited poems they wrote. Duarte’s read as follows:
Into every life, a little rain must fall/ But it’s not going to rain forever/ You can stand alone, or with someone else/ Or stand with all of us together/ If you can believe in something bigger than yourself/ You can follow the flag wherever.
State Rep. Steve Xiarhos, representing the Fifth Barnstable district, is a long-time friend of the Jarheads and took part in the ride on Wednesday.
“It was incredibly powerful and I would say stoic,” Xiarhos said in an interview. His son Nicholas Xiarhos, a Marine, lost his life while on duty in Afghanistan. Since 2009, Xiarhos has organized Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen, which honors the memory of those who have died in the line of duty, and raises funds for military families. Members of the Jarheads have attended Big Nick’s Ride for many years.
Xiarhos said he also found the jury’s verdict difficult to accept.
“Justice was not served,” Xiarhos said. “And I’m not blaming the jury, it’s just how the system works … As a former police officer, I completely trust New Hampshire law enforcement and their version of what happened — not the defense’s.”
“Remember, defense brings up things that can create doubt in a jury’s mind,” he added. “And sometimes that’s all you need to do.”
When asked about Mazza’s blood alcohol level and drinking, Duarte acknowledged that drinking had taken place.
“It is what it is. Yes, he had been drinking beer, but I can’t say any more,” Duarte said. “It was taken care of in the courts; it was brought out to the public.”
Duarte hopes that the outcome of the trial does not harm the reputation of the Jarheads, which he considers a positive organization.
“I feel the final verdict was decided by a computer reenactment, not by witnesses,” said Duarte. “The only thing that bothers me in the long run is the black eye to motorcycle members or Jarheads because they found him not guilty … I know in real life there are bad motorcycle clubs, but that’s not who we are. We get together by riding and supporting veterans.”
Duarte still wonders why he decided to pull to the back of the motorcycle group that day in 2019. He said he doesn’t know why, especially since he normally rides towards the front: the riding order is determined by seniority.
“I would’ve most likely been one of them,” he said. “It wasn’t my day, as they say.”