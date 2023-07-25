Sanbornton Fatal

A fatal single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 Sunday afternoon.

 NH State Police

The Massachusetts man charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash on Interstate 93 in Sanbornton on Sunday has been ordered held without bail. 

Casey W. Kirsch, 33, of Weymouth, was arrested in the hospital while being treated for injuries from the crash.