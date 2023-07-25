Mass. man held without bail after fatal Sanbornton crash By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A fatal single-vehicle crash in Sanbornton closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 Sunday afternoon. NH State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Massachusetts man charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash on Interstate 93 in Sanbornton on Sunday has been ordered held without bail. Casey W. Kirsch, 33, of Weymouth, was arrested in the hospital while being treated for injuries from the crash.John R. Hanna Jr., 52, of Lancaster, died after being ejected from a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kirsch.On Monday, Kirsch waived his rights to a formal extradition proceeding, according to court documents.Kirsch is being represented by public defender Alan Hassler. A bail hearing can be held in the future.Police received a call about 1:33 p.m. that the pickup was driving out of control on Interstate 93 southbound in New Hampton and it appeared the driver’s eyes were closed.A hypodermic needle was found in the debris and Trooper Kyle Cotnoir reported the “distinct odor of alcohol” coming from the cabin of the truck.Kirsch was taken to Franklin Hospital, where Cotnoir and medical staff would have to constantly wake him up. He was not given any drugs by hospital staff.“At the hospital, Kirsch was also slow and slurred his speech,” Cotnoir wrote in an affidavit.Cotnoir placed him under arrest in the hospital and Kirsch agreed to a blood draw where he stated the tests would only find marijuana, according to the affidavit.Troopers also found “a large bag of green vegetative substance identified as marijuana.”Kirsch is also charged with possession of marijuana. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Maine detective sues gun-maker, says he was shot by his holstered service weapon JPMorgan kept ties to Jeffrey Epstein until months before his death, court filing says Mass. man held without bail after fatal Sanbornton crash Inmate at federal prison in Berlin indicted for possessing makeshift knife Weare man sentenced to eight years in beating death of homeless man in Manchester park {{title}} Most Popular Weare man sentenced to eight years in beating death of homeless man in Manchester park New evidence may back Menendez brothers' sexual abuse claims. But can it free them? Barrington ex-pastor going to jail for defrauding church Troopers searched a Black man, but he exposed their unconstitutional work Ex-Concord teacher gets 6-7 years after pleading guilty in Mass. court DWI License Revocations Federal judge hears arguments over new Florida law about Chinese ownership of land DeSantis, others sued over alleged 'election police' voter intimidation Store that sold beer to Murdaugh son before boat crash settles for $15M Salem contractor sentenced for stealing from homeowner Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage