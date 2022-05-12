BEVERLY, Mass. — A man who dozed off while riding home from Boston on a commuter rail train, and woke up alone, in a rail yard three years ago, has filed a lawsuit against Keolis, the MBTA and the state.
Joshua Lemaitre, of Beverly, fell and injured his arm as he attempted to get off the empty train car in Newburyport back on May 8, 2019.
The suit was filed in Salem Superior Court last week, just as the three-year statute of limitations was about to expire in the case.
According to the complaint, Lemaitre was heading back to the North Shore when he fell asleep.
At the end of the line in Newburyport, the suit alleges, no one checked to ensure that the commuter rail cars were empty before the train was moved from the platform to a yard where trains are parked overnight.
Lemaitre woke up. When he tried to get off the train, he fell and landed on his left side, seriously injuring his arm.
His attorney, Peter White, did not respond to messages from The Salem News on Monday and Tuesday.
Sheri Warrington, a spokeswoman for Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, said "Keolis has not yet been served with the lawsuit and thus we have not yet had a chance to review the allegations."
"We take the safety of our passengers seriously and otherwise will respond to any allegations set forth in a lawsuit in the proper forum," Warrington said.
MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said only that neither MassDOT nor the MBTA will comment on pending litigation.