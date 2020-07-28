A judge has given a Lowell, Mass., woman until Friday to remove her camper and other belongings from Pine Acres RV Campground after she took legal action to try to keep her property on the seasonal campsite during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling dismissed Claudia Gabriel’s complaint, which sought an injunction against the Raymond campground.
Gabriel insisted the campground has treated her unfairly and should allow her to leave her camper on the site until the end of the season because she has health concerns and feels she would be at increased risk of getting sick if she went to Pine Acres to ensure her property is taken away properly.
She also claims she was told not to come back to the campground.
Gabriel, who hasn’t signed a contract with the campground for this season but said she offered to make payments, took legal action earlier this month to try to stop the campground from forcing her to remove the camper and other property from the campsite she’s been renting for several years.
At the hearing, Brian Bouchard, the campground’s attorney, argued that Gabriel was given plenty of time to remove her items so that the campground can rent the site to another camper.
“Pine Acres is not trying to be unreasonable here,” Bouchard said, adding that she was given four months to remove her property and that at one point the campground had offered to pay her $500 to hire a company to remove everything.
In her order, Wageling wrote that Gabriel could ask family or friends to help retrieve her property or make it safe for storage.
“Notwithstanding the court’s serious concerns relative to COVID-19 and its impact on plaintiff and others, plaintiff has not provided the court sufficient information upon which it could find that plaintiff is unable to travel in a car to the campground and prepare most if not all of her property for storage or to be removed by her or others,” the order said.