Southie state Sen. Nick Collins wants to change the maximum timeline to prosecute rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking from 15 to 30 years as soon as possible and has filed the change as an emergency act.

“The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to protect the public by holding those who commit sex crimes accountable,” the short bill’s preamble states, “therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of public safety.”