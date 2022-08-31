WASHINGTON -- News media outlets on Wednesday filed a new bid to unseal even more court records tied to the FBI's unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, asking a federal judge to make public more details about the records that were seized.

The news media request came just hours after the Justice Department late on Tuesday evening filed a 54-page document outlining publicly for the first time evidence it obtained that Trump may have tried to obstruct its investigation by deliberately trying to conceal documents.