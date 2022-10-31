A man exonerated in the assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X and the estate of another man whose conviction was thrown out will receive $26 million to settle lawsuits filed on their behalf after prosecutors said the men had not received a fair trial.
New York City will pay Muhammad A. Aziz and the estate of Khalil Islam to compensate them for their wrongful murder convictions in 1966, according to the city’s legal office and an attorney for the men. The sum will be divided equally between Aziz and Islam’s estate, said the lawyer, David Shanies.
“These settlements acknowledge Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam’s innocence, and unconscionable violations of the law by police and prosecutors sworn to uphold it,” Shanies said in an email. “The damage caused by wrongful convictions can never be undone, but we owe it to history and to the people whose lives were destroyed to face the truth and try to make amends.”
Stefan Mooklal, deputy chief of staff for New York City’s law department, said his office agreed with former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s conclusion that Aziz and Islam had been wrongfully convicted.
“This settlement brings some measure of justice to individuals who spent decades in prison and bore the stigma of being falsely accused of murdering an iconic figure,” Mooklal said in a statement.
As a Black religious leader and activist, Malcolm X was controversial among both Black and White Americans.
He advocated for Black empowerment and the adoption of Islam among Black people while espousing the virulently anti-White ideology of the Nation of Islam, for whom he was a spokesman. But his fiery nature also won him the admiration of many.
Malcolm X eventually left the Nation of Islam after becoming disenchanted with its leader, and softened his views on White people. Rumors that the Nation planned to murder him began to swirl.
At 39, Malcolm X was killed before a speech when an assassin rushed the stage and shot him in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun. Two other people shot him in the ankle and thighs.
The killing prompted both factually grounded debate and conspiracy theories about the identity of the attackers. Shanies and the Innocence Project, a nonprofit pushing for criminal justice reform, have long sought to clear Aziz and Islam’s names.