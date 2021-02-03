A Superior Court judge used the word “weird” to describe New Hampshire’s system of professional licensing, which guarantees public access to records and hearings of licensing boards for nearly all professions except police officers.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman made the comment Wednesday as lawyers for the Union Leader Corp. and the New Hampshire attorney general sparred in his courtroom.
The Union Leader wants to access documents related to the decertification hearings of two problem police officers. A ruling in the case would likely set a precedent for access going forward.
Gregory V. Sullivan, who represents the Union Leader, said the press and public should have access to decertification hearings under the New Hampshire constitution and the Right-to-Know Law.
But an assistant attorney general, Jennifer Ramsey, said decertification hearings before the Police Standards and Training Council fall under two exemptions in the Right-to-Know Law. Ramsey suggested that the Legislature should decide what gets made public.
“It would be a weird day if all the other professions had open hearings except for police officers,” said Judge Andrew Schulman during the 75-minute video hearing. Still, Schulman questioned if information should be available in all cases, such as a police officer who attempts suicide.
The Union Leader wants access to PSTC information about former Manchester police Officer Aaron Brown, who was fired after comments deemed racist were found on his department-issued phone, and Justin Swift, who resigned once the Ossipee Police Department launched an investigation into the misuse of a police database. Swift has also been accused of contributing to a hostile work environment in Ossipee.
Brown has lost his certification. Swift maintained his following a closed door hearing by the PSTC last year.
In October, the New Hampshire Sunday News first reported about the discrepancy involving public access to the PSTC hearings and all other state licensing and certification boards.
Shortly afterward, Sullivan filed suit seeking access to PSTC hearings and documents. The PSTC has provided heavily redacted documents regarding Brown.
“We are in an era of more transparency, more accountability,” Sullivan said during the hearing. “This Council is just a remnant from the days when secrecy was in vogue.”
Ramsey said the hearings have been closed as long as anyone can remember. She said they fall under two exemptions in the Right-to-Know Law — disciplinary matters involving public employees and information that would damage the reputation of a person.
Legislation is under consideration that would open the PSTC hearings.
“The Legislature is the right place to make that policy decision,” Ramsey said. Outgoing Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has said he favors a legislative change; the PSTC has not taken a position on the bill.
Schulman, who acknowledged he had little time to research the legal issues so far, did not make a decision on the case right away.
He also must consider whether he will review records connected to the Brown decertification in private and then decide what portions should be made public.