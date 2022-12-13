A home in Merrimack was used as a transit point to ship high-tech equipment to Russian companies that assist the "Russian Federation's war machine," according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The 46-page indictment,, unsealed in the Eastern District of New York District Court, names Merrimack resident Alexey Brayman, five Russian nationals and a New Jersey resident as part of a network that acquired equipment such as dual-use oscilloscopes, signal generators, multimeters and sensitive electronic test equipment.

Daria and Alexey Brayman

Alexey Brayman of Merrimack, shown here in a Facebook photo with his wife, Daria, was named in a federal indictment Tuesday that says he was part of a network that acquired high-tech equipment and shipped it to Russia from the couple's home.
30 Ellie Drive

A federal indictment accuses Alexey Brayman of using this home in Merrimack at 30 Ellie Drive at as a transit point to ship high-tech equipment to Russia.