Alexey Brayman of Merrimack, shown here in a Facebook photo with his wife, Daria, was named in a federal indictment Tuesday that says he was part of a network that acquired high-tech equipment and shipped it to Russia from the couple's home.
A home in Merrimack was used as a transit point to ship high-tech equipment to Russian companies that assist the "Russian Federation's war machine," according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.
The 46-page indictment,, unsealed in the Eastern District of New York District Court, names Merrimack resident Alexey Brayman, five Russian nationals and a New Jersey resident as part of a network that acquired equipment such as dual-use oscilloscopes, signal generators, multimeters and sensitive electronic test equipment.
The equipment was exported to Russia.
Brayman is a lawful permanent resident of the United States, the indictment said.
The seven are accused of violating import controls that were instituted in 2014 when Russian invaded Crimea and renewed this year with the invasion of Ukraine.
The indictment spells out how the seven communicated with one another and operated a network that allegedly supplied material to two Russian companies that U.S. officials that "are instrumental to the Russian Federation's war machine."
And much of the network ran through the Brayman home. The Boston Globe reported their address as 30 Ellie Drive.
"(Co-defendant Vadim) Yermolenko shipped packages to Brayman at the New Hamphisre Residence, which was a frequent transshipment point for items that were unlawfully exported from the United States to Russia," the indictment reads.
His Facebook page shows a young, clean cut, muscular man enjoying life in St. Augustine, Fla.; Haifa, Israel; and Boston Garden, where he is at a Celtics game.
It also shows him with two other adults and a child at the JFK Ice Arena in Manchester in February.
"First time ever standing on skates on ice," the post reads.
Google searches show an Alexey Brayman associated with several businesses and property sales in New Hampshire.
For example, Brayman is listed as the administrator of a business Cool Houz LLC. The listed telephone number was not in operation.
Brayman is listed as an agent for a company that was incorporated in 2013, Yeezy Light Inc. of Manchester, but later suspended. It is described as a foreign profit organization.
An Alexey Brayman also sold property in Derry in 2016.