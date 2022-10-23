Merrimack Station1

The coal-fired Merrimack Station power plant in Bow is the subject of an environmental lawsuit.

CONCORD — The environmental damage from the heated water discharged into the Merrimack River by a coal-burning power plant in Bow is the focus of a trial that enters its second week on Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord.

The trial involves a 2019 lawsuit filed by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and the Sierra Club against Granite Shore Power LLC, which acquired the Merrimack Station plant and started operations in 2018.