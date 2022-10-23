CONCORD — The environmental damage from the heated water discharged into the Merrimack River by a coal-burning power plant in Bow is the focus of a trial that enters its second week on Monday in U.S. District Court in Concord.
The trial involves a 2019 lawsuit filed by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) and the Sierra Club against Granite Shore Power LLC, which acquired the Merrimack Station plant and started operations in 2018.
Granite Shore operates it as a peaking plant, which runs only during periods of high demand, when the cost of power skyrockets.
It is one of only two coal-burning power plants left in New England, the other being the Schiller Station in the Seacoast region, said Tom Irwin, the director of Conservation Law Foundation-New Hampshire.
Most criticism of coal-burning plants focuses on air discharges and their effect on climate change. But the current case deals with the water taken from the Merrimack River to cool turbines and is then released hotter than natural into the river.
“This is about the health of the Merrimack River, biology of the Merrimack River, and the impacts Merrimack Station is having on the river as a result of thermal pollution,” Irwin said outside the courtroom on Friday. He also expressed fears about increased plant operations because of recent jumps in energy prices and disruptions in energy supply.
A Granite Shore official attending the trial would not speak to a reporter. But in court filings, the company said CLF is “fighting the last war” by suing Granite Shore as if it were Public Service of New Hampshire, which operated Merrimack Station non-stop as a baseload power plant.
From 2019 to 2021, Granite Shore operated the plant at 10% of its capacity or less on an annual basis, the company said in filings.
“The data is clear that the Station simply does not operate at anywhere close to the level it did in the past, and thus does not discharge anywhere near the amount of heat to the River that concerned EPA in 2011,” the company said in filings.
CLF and the Sierra Club sued to force Granite Shore to live up to the terms of its 2016 EPA permit, specifically the limitations on heated water it can discharge into the Hooksett Pool, a roughly 6-mile, shallow, slow-moving stretch of the Merrimack River upstream from the Hooksett Dam.
The trial began a week ago, on Oct. 17, and for most of the week focused on expert testimony. On Friday, New Hampshire residents testified about what the river means to them.
Benjamin MacBride, a teacher at St. Paul’s School, testified about hiking along river trails in Concord and having his young children swim in the Merrimack.
“Whether it’s for the safety and health of our own children going into it, or the native species in it, we do care about the health of the river,” MacBride said.
Even though he recreates about 10 miles north of Hooksett Pool, it’s all one river, and the fish and other organisms in his section of the river eventually move down to Hooksett Pool, he said.
Both sides have numerous lawyers. The Concord firm of Ransmeier & Spellman and the New York City Super Law Group represent CLF and the Sierra Club. McLane Middleton and the Birmingham, Alabama, firm of Balch and Bingham represent Granite Shore.
CLF experts have said the plumes have favored a warm-water fish over a more balanced fish population since 2018, when Granite Shore took over operation of the plant.
In filings, Granite Shore said the environmental organizations have no facts to support claims about blocked fish passages, that the balance of the indigenous fish population has been altered, or that state and federal water quality standards are violated.
CLF and Sierra Club want Judge Joseph Laplante to order Granite Shore to operate according to the terms of its permit. They also want fines levied, which would amount to nearly $60,000 for each day of violation.
On Monday, CLF and Sierra Club are expected to conclude their case with the Zoom testimony of Ranjit Sahu, a California-based expert in the fields of chemical, environmental and mechanical engineering. He is expected to testify on restoration of the river.