FILE PHOTO: Gun enthusiasts looks over Smith & Wesson guns at the National Rifle Association's annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville

FILE PHOTO: Gun enthusiasts looks over Smith & Wesson guns at the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meetings and exhibits show in Louisville, Kentucky, May 21, 2016. 

 John Sommers II/REUTERS

A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels.

The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc , Sturm, Ruger & Co and others accused of undermining Mexico's strict gun laws by designing, marketing and selling military-style assault weapons that cartels could use.