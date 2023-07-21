Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen gives a short statement to members of the press as he arrives to meet with the Manhattan District Attorney on Feb. 8, 2023, in New York City. 

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen will settle a breach of contract lawsuit with the Trump Organization.

Cohen’s 2019 suit demanded at least $1.3 million in lawyers’ fees he said the Trump Organization promised to pay for legal issues stemming from his employment.