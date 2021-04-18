MINNEAPOLIS — Night after night, tear gas has hung like a cloud over the Sterling Square Apartments, just across the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, seeping through the walls and air vents like an invisible predator.
The two-story apartment complex has been ground zero for demonstrations over last week’s fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer. Residents have looked outside their windows as protesters clash with law enforcement officers who have used the chemical irritant, stun grenades and other nonlethal munitions to control the demonstrators.
The aggressive tactics have injured dozens of protesters and journalists and sent dangerous fumes and projectiles into the adjacent apartments, leaving residents sick and fearful for their safety in what many describe as a “war zone.” The tenants, many of them low-income and Black, have reported rashes and nose bleeds and say they are unable to sleep because of the fumes and noise.
“We have been sneezing and coughing every day, because it comes through the walls and then it stays in the walls,” said Iranesha Anderson, 29, who has four children, two of whom have asthma. “You can’t even air out your apartment, because the [expletive] still keeps coming in.”
The law enforcement response to the protests over Wright’s killing has elevated tensions in neighboring Minneapolis, a city already on edge as it braces for a verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.
Two Minnesota National Guard members were injured when someone fired on a security team made up of troops and the Minneapolis Police Department in a drive-by shooting early Sunday. There were no serious injuries, according to Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the adjutant general, but he said the shooting “highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now.”
There were protests against police shootings in several U.S. cities over the weekend, including in Chicago; Oakland, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; and the District of Columbia, where four people were arrested in clashes with police as a march was breaking up.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in the landmark case, and officials, business owners and residents across the city fear that Minneapolis could see a repeat of the civil unrest that erupted after Floyd’s death in May.
The killing of Wright, a Black man who was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop April 11, has increased anxiety over the potential for violent protests and looting, and has created confusion over who is in charge of efforts to keep the city safe. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat; Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat; the city police chief; and the county sheriff share the role, but they appear to hold different views on how best to respond.
“It just feels like it’s more politically driven than productively saying, ‘What can we do to prevent people from getting harmed here,’ “ said Lonnie McQuirter, 35, owner of 36 Lyn Refuel Station in Minneapolis, who, like many residents here, is torn between needing police to protect his business and being concerned that an aggressive response will do more harm.
Guard on high alert
Last week, thousands of Minnesota National Guard troops began deploying throughout the city, taking up armed positions along commercial corridors and in residential neighborhoods alongside police officers as part of what city and state officials describe as a deterrent to potential looting and violence in response to the Chauvin verdict.
The unprecedented level of security includes more than 3,000 National Guard troops and at least 1,100 officers from public safety agencies across the state as part of a joint effort known as Operation Safety Net. The massive show of force, officials say, is aimed at preventing a repeat of the violence that erupted across the city last summer, including the burning of a police station and an estimated $350 million in damage to buildings and businesses.
But the wartime posture has alarmed some residents and elected officials who have repeatedly complained in recent weeks that the heavily militarized approach ignores the community’s trauma over the events of last summer, when mostly peaceful protesters were tear-gassed and injured by police action. Many elected officials say aggressive response resulted in the subsequent violence and destruction, lessons that some say were ignored in Brooklyn Center.