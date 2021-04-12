A mother charged in connection with the death of her 21-month-old daughter who ingested fentanyl has been denied bail after her defense attempted to have her released from jail to attend a residential treatment facility.
Shawna Cote, 29, will remain behind bars as she awaits trial on negligent homicide, manslaughter, and other charges related to the death on Nov. 16, 2020, at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry.
A hearing was held Friday on a motion filed by defense attorneys Richard Samdperil and Joseph Welsh, who sought to amend Cote’s bail.
In the motion, her lawyers asked the court to allow her bail to switch from preventive detention to personal recognizance if she entered a residential treatment facility. They also asked that her bail be changed to allow her to resume contact with her other children.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling denied the motion, but will allow Cote to have contact with her children via telephone.
The child’s father, Mark Geremia, 32, is also charged in the death and last week failed to convince a different judge to allow him to be released from jail pending trial.
In addition to the Franklin couple, a third man, Dana Dolan, 24, of Tilton, is also facing charges.
Dolan was allegedly using fentanyl with Geremia and Cote in a 2002 Dodge Ram near the couple’s two young children the night of Nov. 15 at the truck stop, authorities said.
Londonderry police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at the truck stop on the morning of Nov. 16.
An autopsy determined that the child died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
According to her defense, in the three months before her arrest, Cote was engaged in counseling for her substance disorder and was actively involved in a medication assisted treatment program.
At the time of her arrest, she had completed a phone screening and assessment at Hope on Haven Hill and was accepted into their residential treatment program.
Since she was jailed, Samdperil wrote in the motion to amend bail that Cote hasn’t had access to a “similar level of therapeutic care, treatment or support. Ms. Cote has specifically requested access to substance programs since being moved to the Carroll County House of Corrections and has been advised that there are no programs currently available.”
Samdperil stated that if Cote left jail to attend the treatment program and she was terminated from the program or chose to leave on her own, her personal recognizance bail should convert back to preventive detention, meaning she would be sent back to jail with no bail.
Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales opposed changes to bail.
“It is clear from the defendant’s activities and statements on the day of her daughter’s death that she is primarily concerned with her own self-preservation. She lied to police repeatedly while her daughter was in medical distress. Instead of providing as much information as possible to police and medical personnel in order to render assistance to A.G. (her daughter) she left the scene of the crime and was unreachable for over a half hour from the time that 911 was called by a third party,” she wrote in her objection.
According to authorities, Cote had initially denied using drugs the night before or on the morning of the death, but later admitted to snorting fentanyl.
“Instead of cooperating with the investigation or engaging in life-saving efforts, Ms. Cote was instead disposing of key evidence in a convenience store gas station across the street from the scene, where she threw away A.G.’s vest, which had white powder on it that later tested positive for fentanyl. While she walked away from the scene, she appeared to be chatting with co-defendant Dolan about how the remaining fentanyl would be disposed of instead of rendering assistance to her dying child,” Fales wrote.