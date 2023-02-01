Victoria Triece said she was walking into her son's elementary school to help with a pumpkin-carving event in October 2021 when the principal asked to chat. Carrying carving supplies, Triece said she was rushing but could talk for a few minutes.

Triece never made it to her son's classroom, according to a lawsuit. The principal informed her that the Florida school district's board ruled she could no longer engage with children on school grounds, the suit claims. The reason, Triece said, was because she posted nude photos of herself on the social media platform OnlyFans.