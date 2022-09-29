The boyfriend of the mother accused of murdering 5-year-old Elijah "Eli" Lewis is expected to plead guilty today in connection with the Merrimack boy’s death.
Joseph Stapf is set to appear at a plea and sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua, according to the court.
Elijah's remains were found buried last October in Abington, Massachusetts.
Court papers say Stapf will receive a sentence of 22 to 45 years in state prison as part of the deal.
The plea bargain involves the two charges Stapf has been indicted on -- witness tampering and child endangerment -- as well as manslaughter and second-degree assault, according to his lawyer, Nashua public defender Paul Borchardt. Stapf will waive indictment on the latter charges.
The plea bargain sharpens the focus on Merrimack resident Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who is charged with murdering her son, Elijah. Her case remains on track for trial.
In October 2021, authorities launched a massive search for Elijah. Child-protection workers told police he had not been seen for six months.
An autopsy determined Elijah died from facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and bed sores, signaling that he had probably been confined to a bed or other furniture for long periods of time.
Dauphinais faces seven charges in connection with her son’s death, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child endangerment and witness tampering.
She is due in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Oct. 26 for hearings on motions.