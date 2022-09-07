The boyfriend of the mom accused of murdering Elijah Lewis plans to plead guilty to crimes in connection with his homicide, the first of two missing-children cases that stunned New Hampshire in the past year.

Last week, Joseph Stapf's public defender entered a notice of his intent to plead guilty in the case. The one-page filing says that Stapf, 31, will exchange a guilty plea for a sentence of 22 to 45 years in state prison.