Peterborough’s Monadnock Rod and Gun Club is being ordered to pay close to $650,000 to the neighbors on whose property the club built its firearms range.
The club, which has been in existence since 1947, brought a lawsuit against Scott and Bridgette Perry over the firearms range. The range extended onto the Perry’s Old Jaffrey Road property, and the club sought a ruling so that it could take the land through adverse possession.
Club President Mark Carbone, who is also now representing the club in court, could not be reached for comment Monday. The damages order, issued March 25 by Judge David Anderson, indicates that no one from the club attended the March 3 damages hearing.
The Perrys, who did not respond to a request for comment on Monday, had three experts testify about the damage done to their land when the club filled in the wetlands to build parts of the range, according to the court order.
The soil used for fill is now considered contaminated, according to the order. The total to remove the soil and remediate the land is $648,402, according to the experts who testified on behalf of the Perrys, according to Anderson’s order.
Anderson did not order the club to pay attorney fees to the Perrys.
The firearms range has been silent since 2018, when the town was granted an injunction against the club. Peterborough’s Deputy Town Administrator Nicole McStay said Monday the town will now seek to pursue its own lawsuit against the club before the end of the month.
Peterborough filed a lawsuit against the club over alleged land use violations, but moved to stay the lawsuit while the Perry case proceeded, McStay said in an email.
“In addition to the violations related to the wetlands, the town’s complaint also included violations of the State Building Code, Site Plan Review Regulations, and Zoning Ordinance, which occurred on the MRGC property and are included in the town’s complaint,” McStay said.
The club had the only outdoor range in town prior to the shutdown. In 2018, voters adopted a zoning amendment that outlaws all new outdoor gun ranges.