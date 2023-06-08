Montgomery found guilty of six felony weapons charges By Mark Hayward Union Leader Staff Mark Hayward Author email Jun 8, 2023 Jun 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A Hillsborough County jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six felony weapons charges on Thursday and could face at least two decades in prison. Mark Hayward/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Hillsborough County jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six felony weapons charges on Thursday, teeing him up for at least two decades in prison.When the jury issued its verdicts about 11 a.m., Montgomery showed little reaction. Once all members of the jury were polled, he exited the courtroom under heavy guard.“Very pleased with the jury taking its time to think its way through,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati after the verdict. “They had a lot to deal with.”Next up for Montgomery is a trial on charges that he murdered his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in late 2019. Her body has never been recovered and that investigation continues, Agati said.Asked if Montgomery now has an incentive to cooperate in finding his daughter's remains, Agati said, "What Mr. Montgomery chooses to do is up to Mr. Montgomery.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Montgomery found guilty of six felony weapons charges Supreme Court upholds Voting Rights Act in surprise ruling against Alabama Republicans Montgomery lawyers close stolen-guns defense without calling their alternative-suspect witness +3 Concord man charged with selling fatal fentanyl dose SEC goes after crypto, seeking Binance asset freeze while suing Coinbase Cuba Gooding Jr. settles sex abuse lawsuit moments after Manhattan trial jury selection was to begin Load more {{title}} Most Popular Flight Center evicted after owing $68K in back rent Lengthy criminal record of Jamie Bell shows violent history Key witness in Montgomery trial admits to lying to grand jury Testimony unhinges witness who is chased down by Montgomery trial prosecutors Supreme Court wrestles with those little white lies that land police on 'Laurie List' Nashua Drug Court graduates shed the past, embrace a clean, sober future Adam Montgomery's estranged wife implicates him in gun theft Rockingham County judge dismisses case against NSC-131 white supremacists Woodburn gets a new lawyer, who will seek a new trial on domestic convictions Franklin man charged with threatening to kill U.S. senator Request News Coverage