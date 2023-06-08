Adam Montgomery

A Hillsborough County jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six felony weapons charges on Thursday and could face at least two decades in prison.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

A Hillsborough County jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of six felony weapons charges on Thursday, teeing him up for at least two decades in prison.

When the jury issued its verdicts about 11 a.m., Montgomery showed little reaction.  Once all members of the jury were polled, he exited the courtroom under heavy guard.