Adam Montgomery

A Hillsborough County jury found Adam Montgomery, the prime suspect in his daughter's 2019 murder, guilty of six felony weapons charges on Thursday, setting him up for at least two decades in prison.

Montgomery, 33, showed no emotion when the jury foreman read a guilty verdict on each of the charges, including two charges of armed career criminal. Each armed career criminal charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, which cannot be reduced by a judge.