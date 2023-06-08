A Hillsborough County jury found Adam Montgomery, the prime suspect in his daughter's 2019 murder, guilty of six felony weapons charges on Thursday, setting him up for at least two decades in prison.
Montgomery, 33, showed no emotion when the jury foreman read a guilty verdict on each of the charges, including two charges of armed career criminal. Each armed career criminal charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, which cannot be reduced by a judge.
The Hillsborough County Superior Court jury issued its verdict around 11 a.m. Once a clerk polled all members of the jury, Montgomery exited the courtroom under heavy guard.
“(We're) very pleased with the jury taking its time to think its way through,” said lead prosecutor Benjamin Agati, a senior assistant attorney general and chief of homicide prosecutions for the state. “They had a lot to deal with.”
Next up for Montgomery is a trial on charges that he murdered his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in early December 2019, a couple of months after he stole the weapons at issue at trial.
Her body has never been recovered, and the investigation into the whereabouts of her remains continues, Agati said.
Asked whether Montgomery now has an incentive to cooperate in finding his daughter's remains, Agati said: "What Mr. Montgomery chooses to do is up to Mr. Montgomery.”
He said ethics rules prevent him from discussing whether a deal is on the table related to recovering the remains.
"He will certainly be talking about different things with his counsel and make decisions, as he's done here," Agati said. A telephone message left for his public defender, Caroline Smith, was not returned.
The weapons trial began last week. Montgomery was charged with stealing an AR-15 assault rifle and 12-gauge shotgun from the Russell Street home of a friend in early fall 2019. The assault rifle was recovered in a drug bust; the shotgun is still missing.
Several friends of the Montgomerys testified, many in hopes of receiving favorable treatment in their own criminal cases. Some testified that they saw Adam Montgomery with the guns at the family home on Gilford Street. Others testified he tried to sell them the guns.
The star witness was Montgomery's estranged wife Kayla, who spoke about seeing him with the guns in their home and fearing he would get into trouble.
"She needed to testify. She was subpoenaed to be there and to tell the truth. And certainly we felt that's what she did," Agati said.
Now the murder trial
Kayla Montgomery also is expected to play a key role in the murder trial. A jury will be picked in that trial the week before Thanksgiving, and the trial is scheduled to start the week after Thanksgiving, Agati said.
But first, Montgomery will return to the courthouse to be sentenced on the weapons charges -- two each for armed career criminal, theft and possession of stolen property. Judge Amy Messer did not set a date on Thursday, but sentencing is expected to take place in three to four weeks.
Lawyers anticipate the sentencing hearing will take about two hours. Once sentenced, Montgomery will transported to a state prison.
Agati said a judge considers several factors when issuing a sentence, including a defendant's criminal record.
"That factors pretty heavily when it comes to the idea of punishment, and also whether there are any rehabilitative efforts to be had," he said.
An unusual incident occurred Monday, when prosecution witness Kimberly Frain abruptly left the courthouse at the lunch break after undergoing withering cross examination. Agati and co-prosecutor Christopher Knowles ended up running after her down Chestnut Street to tell her she had to return after lunch.
At one point, Agati stuck his hand out to stop traffic.
"That's a first. I don't think I've ever done that before. Apparently I can be a good traffic cop," he said.