CONCORD -- A month-long trial involving an alleged cold-case murder imploded Tuesday with the judge declaring a mistrial, citing a personal situation with a juror that "made continuing jury service very difficult."
But Richard Ellison, 48, will remain in jail to await a second trial on first-degree charges of murder/arson and a second-degree murder charge.
He is accused of starting a fire in a duplex that resulted in the death of Robert McMillan, 85, in 2005. Although alive when taken out of his burning duplex, McMillan later died at Massachusetts General Hospital.
The lead prosecutor in the case -- Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell -- was not immediately available for comment. A telephone message left for public defender Jeremy Clemans was not immediately returned.
Authorities arrested Ellison in 2018 for the murder. Trial in the complex case started Aug. 13 in Merrimack County Superior Court and involved 42 witnesses for the state and two for the defense. Jury deliberations started Sept. 14.
According to an order issued Tuesday, Judge John Kissinger had excused two jurors and seated two alternates after deliberations began.
On Monday, the fourth day of deliberations, the jury said they were deadlocked, but Kissinger told them to keep working at it.
Then on Tuesday morning, the juror reported an unspecified "personal situation."
The judge excused the juror over the objection of prosecutors. Kissinger then granted a request from defense attorneys for a mistrial.
Prosecutors had asked for a stay and wanted to pursue an appeal, which the judge denied.
Prosecutors also wanted the judge to give the juror a few days to address the situation and then return to court. Kissinger rejected that suggestion, noting it would keep 11 other jurors on hold and the juror would not likely be able to continue.
"Given his responses and appearance, the court finds it unlikely a few more days will allow him to provide the kind of focus needed to continue as a deliberating juror," Kissinger wrote. He also noted that extensive deliberations had already taken place and the jury had already said it was deadlocked.