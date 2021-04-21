Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff is allowing plaintiffs in the ConVal education funding lawsuit 30 days to bring in more potential plaintiffs as school districts throughout the state want to join.
The case is back in the Keene courthouse, where a bench trial will be held that could determine the cost of educating children in New Hampshire.
“We’ve had contact with several school districts that want to join,” said Michael Tierney, the attorney for the Contoocook Valley Regional School District.
Last month, the New Hampshire Supreme Court sent the ConVal lawsuit back to Ruoff, who ruled in 2019 that the state was not meeting its obligation to provide an adequate education under the Claremont decisions from the 1980s and 1990s, but stopped short of setting a dollar amount of what an adequate education is, leaving that for the Legislature.
Peterborough-based ConVal argues in the original lawsuit that the state’s $3,636 per-pupil adequacy grant is nowhere close to covering the cost of an education. ConVal argued that the state needs to cover the cost for teacher salaries, maintenance, transportation and food. The true value of the grant should be closer to $10,000 per pupil, the district argued.
Now, ConVal and the other districts will be allowed to bring in evidence for a bench trial before Ruoff. Ruoff said that, given the current COVID-19 backlog, and the fact he spends three weeks a month in Keene and another week a month in Rockingham County, it is unlikely that the trial will be held until sometime in summer 2022.
Anthony Galdieri, the senior assistant attorney general handling the case for the state, is also asking to have two outside attorneys to help the state with its arguments.
The state is bringing in John Munich and Nicci Warr, attorneys with the St. Louis-based Stinson law firm. Galdieri said Munich and Warr are subject matter experts and will provide assistance for the state in a complex case. Warr and Munich specialize in business litigation, according to the Stinson website.
Tierney questioned if the Attorney General’s Office is legally permitted to hire outside lawyers without approval from the Executive Council. Tierney said if the contracts with Munich and Warr go over $25,000, they may require the council to sign off. Tierney suggested an alternative, that he would not object if Warr and Munich were each paid $3,636.
To avoid a further potential delay in the case, Ruoff told Galdieri to make sure the attorney general is allowed to bring in outside lawyers without an Executive Council review.