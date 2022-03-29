A newly released list identifies more than 175 police officers with credibility issues, including a former Nashua police chief, but at least 88 names of current and former officers are still secret as courts sort through their requests to be removed from the list.
Of the 265 names on the list, the second released by the state Department of Justice, 88 remain redacted.
The Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, often called the "Laurie List," is a list maintained by the Attorney General's office listing police officers whose credibility has been called into question. News media and civil liberties groups including the New Hampshire Union Leader and the ACLU-New Hampshire spent years trying to get the list from the Attorney General’s Office, which maintains and updates the list.
Attorneys general had consistently said that state law prevented the disclosure of the names, which they compile so defense attorneys can know whether any of the police officers are involved in a case they are defending.
The media have won several court fights, and a state law passed in 2021 spelled out a procedure for releasing the names.
All officers on the list were notified in late September 2021 that their names would eventually be released. Those added to the list after April 30, 2018, had 90 days to go to court to challenge the release of their names. The 80 names in that more recent group were released in December.
Anyone added to the Laurie List before April 30, 2018, had another 90 days to challenge the release of their names.
Ninety-five names of officers added to the list before 2018 were released Tuesday afternoon, when the list was posted to the state Department of Justice website.
Seventy-five officers or former officers have filed motions to have their names removed from the list, according to the Department of Justice spokesman, and another 13 remain redacted because mailed notices sent to the officers were returned to the state, giving those officers more time to appeal.
Former Nashua police chief John Seusing was added to the list for a 1986 incident.
The question about whether Seusing's name was on the list came to light in 2013, when he was chief, and a former Nashua officer told the Attorney General's Office that Seusing had faced discipline in the mid-1980s.
According to Union Leader archives, as a young officer, Seusing claimed he had not made an arrest that led to an excessive-force lawsuit but later told superiors that he did make the arrest.
The complaint raised questions about Seusing's credibility during a 1993 murder trial -- if Seusing's name had been on the Laurie list, his disciplinary record would have been shared with defense attorneys.
In 2013, Seusing told the Union Leader he had been a young officer at the time of the incident.
"I was a young officer with a few years on the job and I made a terrible mistake, one I certainly regret to this day," he said in 2013. "I can't change that, but I owned up to it on my own. I was disciplined for it, and the discipline was well-deserved."
State prosecutors disclosed Seusing's record to defense attorneys in three cases after the 2013 review, but former Hillsborough County Attorney Patricia LaFrance decided it would take too much time and manpower to notify all county defendants of Seusing's record.