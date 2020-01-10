DERRY -- As more psychiatric hospital beds come online in Derry and Portsmouth, emergency room wait lists slowly shrink. But advocates say the state still needs 100 more beds for involuntary admission, and patients held indefinitely in emergency rooms still don’t have any legal recourse.
Recently, Parkland Medical Center in Derry and Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth each added four involuntary inpatient psychiatric beds to their facilities, resulting in a combined total of 20 involuntary beds out of a total of 48 psychiatric beds between the two hospitals.
Together, that’s the second highest number of psychiatric beds after New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s central mental health facility in Concord, according to a Parkland spokesman.
“Behavioral health has been at the forefront of everyone’s mind,” said Justin Looser, the market director of behavioral health for both hospitals.
Looser said Portsmouth Regional became a designated receiving facility (DRF) in 2015, enabling the hospital to take involuntary psychiatric patients, and Parkland became a DRF in late 2019.
That, along with the relative growth in the outpatient behavioral health services at each hospital, has helped to make a dent in the statewide shortage of beds.
The outpatient treatment helps to stabilize more patients, Looser said, and keep them from needing the beds in the first place.
Since 2014, Portsmouth Regional has invested $3.75 million in expanding its behavioral health services, and since 2015, Parkland has invested $4.1 million in the same kinds of programs, including a new eating disorders center in Salem.
Ken Norton, the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in New Hampshire, said there are signs things are moving in the right direction.
“There continues to be a lot of hard work going on all across the system,” Norton said.
A new crisis care unit at Riverbend in Concord opened in May, with a handful of respite beds and 24/7 staffing. Norton hasn’t seen any data on that yet, but has heard it’s working well so far.
The partial closure of the children’s unit at New Hampshire Hospital, with enrollment down and more kids being directed to Hampstead Hospital instead, means more beds for adults are being freed up.
Norton said in many cases, children, who need to be kept one to a room, are sometimes taking up rooms with two beds. So, when they free up a room like that, it means two beds become available for adults.
Moving the kids to Hampstead Hospital is part of a state decision. It’s hoped it will hasten the availability of beds and also provide a better therapeutic environment for children, Norton said. By April or May, all minor psychiatric patients will be moved to Hampstead, he said.
One potential downside, according to Norton: Dartmouth, which staffs New Hampshire Hospital, will have a harder time training a new generation of child psychiatrists, a field that already has a severe shortage nationwide.
Additionally, Norton said the mobile crisis units in Manchester, Nashua and Concord are working well at treating people in their communities, and a new children’s crisis unit to be created by the passage of recent legislation promises to do more.
Perhaps as a result of this trend, Norton has noted the daily number of people waiting in emergency rooms for an involuntary bed, which averages around 35, dropped to nine adults by Christmas Eve.
“It’s the lowest it’s been in a couple years, that we actually hit single digits,” Norton said.
Still, Looser said the state has identified a need for 100 more involuntary beds.
Norton said one of the greatest areas of need geographically is the northern part of the state. Currently, there are no DRFs north of Franklin, he said.
James Patry, a spokesman for Androscoggin Valley Hospital and North Country Healthcare, said the hospital has been referring patients to New Hampshire Hospital, and the North Country Healthcare members have been in continuing talks to figure out how to reduce the holding of psychiatric patients in their ERs. But so far, Patry said, they still don’t know what that looks like.
Meanwhile, folks waiting in ERs under involuntary psychiatric admission are doing so without legal recourse. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire has filed a lawsuit in federal court that now represents four individuals who were held against their will, in some cases for 20 days or more, and had no access to a lawyer or judge to argue their case.
Once people are placed in a designated receiving facility they are promised a swift hearing. But while they’re kept in emergency rooms, they’re stuck in legal limbo.
ACLU Director Gilles Bissonnette said the state has taken the position that it is not responsible for what happens to people in ERs that aren’t run by the state. Despite some of the positive steps being taken to address the causes behind a lack of psychiatric beds, he said he’s still concerned about the state of the emergency room boarding crisis because people can be held indefinitely without due process, and it may take years for some of the policies meant to address the problem to take effect.
“I think one person is too many. Let’s not get desensitized by these numbers,” Bissonnette said. “We need to be doing something now with respect to due process.”
Bissonnette said they have a pending motion to certify the suit as a class action, and the briefing period is expected to wrap up next week. After that, the judge will either render a decision or invite the parties in for oral arguments.
In a statement, New Hampshire Hospital Association Director Steve Ahnen said the new beds at Portsmouth Regional and Parkland are an important step in solving the problem statewide.
“New Hampshire residents have for too long been forced to wait to receive critical mental health services when in acute psychiatric crisis due to insufficient capacity across the state’s mental health system,” Ahnen said.
He said the beds were made possible with the passage of SB 11, which freed up millions in surplus tax dollars to create more designated receiving facilities and, where necessary, renovate hospital facilities. The law also requires insurers to reimburse certain facilities for emergency room boarding.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu thanked the hospitals for their combined efforts.
“We have made huge strides so far and these additional beds are yet another step forward in our goal to make N.H. the gold standard for community based mental health services,” Sununu said.
