A Moultonborough man who sued after being told he needed a special exception for skeet shooting on his property has reached an agreement with the town.
According to court documents, in the early fall of 2018 Charles Purse received permission from the town to build two shooting stands for hunting purposes on his 40-acre spread off Governor Wentworth Highway.
Other recreation facilities on the land, according to Code Enforcement Officer Steve Zalewski’s observations, include a bocce court, a short golf course, a barbecue and a furnished indoor room and a second-floor deck with an additional shooting stand.
In November 2018, Purse invited some friends to come to his property where they shot skeet and trap for most about four hours, triggering neighbor complaints.
Zalewski issued a cease-and desist or stop activity order in response to selectmen’s request and said he thought the two stands were for hunting, which involves occasional shooting, and not skeet or trap shooting, which involves repetitive gunshots over a continuous period of time.
Zalweski determined that Peak Index LLC, the legal name of Purse's property, should seek a special exception for a high-impact recreational use. Purse filed the request with the Zoning Board of Adjustment and challenged the stop-activity order in Carroll County Superior Court.
According to the agreement reached with the town, Purse can use his property for sport-shooting on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He can have no more than two people shooting at the same time, although the number of people who can be on the property at the same time is not limited.
Purse and the town also agreed that “personal use of the property for sport shooting” was an accessory use of the residential property and that Purse would withdraw his request for a special exception for high-impact recreational use from the zoning board.
He further agreed to annual inspections and to seek permission before building more skeet or trap shooting stands. He is not to engage in any shooting-related commercial activity.
Since the agreement was reached in August, two intervenors have filed motions with the court saying it was agreed to by the town without offering them any opportunities to weigh in on it, and that the court acted without all of the relevant information.