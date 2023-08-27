The parents of a Casco teen who died on a school-sponsored "Senior Awareness" hiking and camping trip nearly two years ago filed a federal lawsuit Friday against MSAD 61 and two staff members.

Michael Strecker, 17, had just begun his senior year at Lake Region High School when he died on Sept. 12, 2021, at the end of a daylong hike on South Baldface Mountain in New Hampshire's White Mountain National Forest.