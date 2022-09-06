Daniel Whitmore

This photo of Daniel Whitmore was taken about 15 years ago at a family gathering.

 Provided by the Whitmore family

A man stabbed to death on a popular south Manchester walking trail was a great-grandfather who started taking daily walks years ago after surviving open-heart surgery, his distraught granddaughter said Tuesday.

Justina Whitmore showed up at Hillsborough County Superior Court for the arraignment of Raymond Moore, 41, on a charge of second-degree murder.