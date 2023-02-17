Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg promised an improved police department on Friday, the day that the names were released of two sergeants who ignored a meme, transmitted by a subordinate, that made light of the death of George Floyd.
As he has in the past, Aldenberg called the meme offensive and distasteful. Transmitted on the Valentine's Day following the death of George Floyd, it features a picture of Floyd on pink background with the captions "You take my breath away" and "Black Love."
"Throughout this entire situation, I have learned a great deal about how these things can negatively impact the citizens we serve," Aldenberg said in a statement "This situation has resulted in great reflection and learning, which will improve this department."
The ACLU-New Hampshire and Black Lives Matter-Manchester, which went to court to force the disclosure, released a document that identified the two sergeants as Derek Cataldo, since promoted to lieutenant, and Ryan Boyton.
In a joint statement, the leaders of the state ACLU and BLM organizations said the public should be able to hold all law enforcement officials accountable for the harmful choices they make.
"We will continue to advocate and fight for New Hampshire to commit to a zero-tolerance standard when it comes to racism and prejudiced actions within policing," wrote Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of BLM Manchester and Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of ACLU-New Hampshire.
They faulted Cataldo and Boyton for failing to report racist behavior.
A Minneapolis police officer murdered Floyd in 2020 during an arrest by keeping his knee pressed against the Floyd's neck despite protests he was unable to breathe.
Last summer, the Union Leader reported that Officer Christian Horn had sent the offensive meme to fellow officers, including sergeants.
Confronted with Right-to-Know requests from the New Hampshire Union Leader, ACLU and BLM, Manchester police released an image of the meme and begin an internal affairs investigation into its transmission. The recipients of the text sued to keep their names secret, but a judge last month ordered their release, which took place this week.
In a text string copied in the internal affairs report, nearly all of the officers gave no response to the meme. One texted "ha ha," but it's questionable whether he was responding to the meme or an earlier text.
The meme raised issues of how Manchester police handle issues of race in one of the most racially diverse communities in the state.
In their filings, the ACLU and BLM noted that the member of the street detective unit who complained about the meme, who is Black according to earlier reports, went outside his chain of command, believing nothing would be done if he brought his complaint to his direct supervisor.
Horn was suspended for three days and told to take online sensitivity training. He was also transferred out of the street detective unit and back to the patrol division.
Nonetheless, he was promoted to sergeant this past summer.
Cataldo, now a lieutenant, is in the Legal and Professional Standard's Division of Manchester police. Boyton is a sergeant in the patrol division.
In his statement Aldenberg said the meme situation has taught his department the need for accountability, the need for all to learn and grow from mistakes, and the need for a culture where employees feel comfortable raising difficult topics.
In ruling to release the names, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer wrote that whether the meme is racist or mearly insensitive is "a matter fit for public discourse."