Floyd meme

This screenshot image was part of the Manchester Police Department internal affairs investigation of the police officer who texted it to fellow officers.

 PROVIDED BY MANCHESTER POLICE

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg promised an improved police department on Friday, the day that the names were released of two sergeants who ignored a meme, transmitted by a subordinate, that made light of  the death of George Floyd.

As he has in the past, Aldenberg called the meme offensive and distasteful. Transmitted on the Valentine's Day following the death of George Floyd, it features a picture of Floyd on pink background with the captions "You take my breath away" and "Black Love."

Download PDF Abstract of MPD investigation into George Floyd meme