Nashua’s requirement that citizens wear face coverings in stores, restaurants and businesses is rational and constitutionally defensible, the city’s attorney said a few days before a scheduled court hearing.
Last month, Andrew Cooper of Nashua filed a civil lawsuit asserting officials lacked the statutory authority to adopt the ordinance. He is seeking a preliminary injunction.
Steve Bolton, counsel for the city, countered that the requirement makes sense.
“This measure is no more intrusive than thousands, probably hundreds of thousands of regulations that have been enacted before, and by and large, adhered to,” Bolton said.
He stressed that the city charter gives the Board of Health the authority to enact measures to ensure public health, as long as they are then approved by the Board of Aldermen.
“This is no more of a constitutional violation than it is to require kitchen employees in restaurants to wear coverings on their hair, or requiring customers in restaurants to wear shirts and shoes,” Bolton said.
On May 13, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nashua Board of Health endorsed a proposal that customers be required to wear face coverings when entering city businesses. On May 21, aldermen adopted the measure by a vote of 10-3.
“Under the circumstances in the face of this pandemic, being out in public and in close proximity risks spreading the infection to others,” Bolton said.
“It is a rational thing for health authorities and aldermen to enact for the protection of the community,” he added.
A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday via WebEx from Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua. The suit also names Gov. Chris Sununu as a defendant and seeks a separate preliminary injunction against the governor’s state of emergency.
Cooper claims the mandate “is more restrictive than anything Gov. Sununu ordered at the state level and conflicts with several provisions in the governor’s emergency orders regulating the state’s response to the coronavirus.”
The ordinance, according to attorney Robert Fojo, is too broad and violates his client’s constitutional rights, right to privacy and more.
“Because of the overbreadth of (the ordinance), it also deprives Mr. Cooper and other citizens of their privileges and liberty because it prevents them from choosing whether or not to wear a face mask or covering,” the suit states.
The lawsuit includes an article published in April by the World Health Organization about how the use medical masks may create a false sense of security, with no evidence that they prevent infection.
“The WHO’s recommendation has recently been buttressed by studies and opinions that demonstrate face masks or coverings are not helpful in community settings,” according to the lawsuit.
“They are wrong on the science,” Bolton said.
Aldermen previously received emails from citizens about the mask mandate, with about half in favor and half opposed. Several city officials said earlier that because Nashua is a border city, it must be extra vigilant because of the high number of cases in Massachusetts.
Nashua has had more than 560 positive cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths.